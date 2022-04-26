Love and Thunder, the next Marvel movie

Thor is accomplishing something even Iron Man and Steve Rogers haven’t.or: get a fourth movie. The last time we saw Thor save the universe from destruction was in Avengers: Endgame and then he blasted off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy. His next movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, is the latest installment in the Thor franchise and will feature a host of Marvel characters old and new, but how much do we know about Thor 4?

Is there a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder?

Marvel Studios unveiled the long-awaited first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on April 18, 2022. With just 81 days to go before Taika Waititi’s blockbuster hits theaters, the first trailer now holds the MCU record for the shortest time gap between the release of the first trailer and the actual release date of the film, surpassing The Incredible Hulk, which had a gap of 93 days. While this may raise a few eyebrows, it may be because Marvel Studios already has its hands full right now in the marketing department with Moon Knight currently airing and the upcoming releases of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel.

When is the release date for Thor: Love and Thunder?

During the project’s announcement at San-Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the film was scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. Of course, the pandemic caused Marvel to change their entire schedule, so the current release date of Thor 4 is now July 8, 2022. It was previously scheduled for May, but Disney decided to push back all of their Marvel movies, so the May date is now held by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and we’re getting Thor: Love. and Thunder a couple of months later.

Who makes up the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Russell Crowe is set to make his MCU debut as the god Zeus! Crowe’s character would mark the first appearance of Greek mythology in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also know that Christian Bale plays the movie’s villain, Gorr The God Butcher. A character who, as his name indicates, has the mission of fighting against the gods.

We also know that Tom Hiddleston would not return as Loki. The character was killed in Avengers: Infinity War by Mad Titan Thanos. So while Hiddleston is playing a different version of Loki in his own Disney+ series, it’s likely he’ll never cross paths with this version of Thor again, which is a bit disappointing.

On the other hand, the cast of Thor 4 is packed with tons of talented actors. Of course, we have Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor Odinson and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Taika Waititi (Korg) reprising their roles from Thor: Ragnarok. Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Dave Batista (Drax) will also return to the film as the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. It makes sense, considering Thor is with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Matt Damon will also appear in this movie. The actor had a brief cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, where he played an Asgardian actor playing Loki in a stage play. As of now, we don’t know if he will be reprising the same role or if he will be playing a completely different character.

Lastly, we have Natalie Portman returning to the MCU. The actress hadn’t appeared in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World, and this time she’s wielding Mjolnir. Director Taika Waititi confirmed that Portman would become Mighty Thor in the upcoming film.

What is the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor 4 will pick up where we last saw our favorite Asgardian. He is traveling the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy and left Valkyrie as King of Asgard. We don’t know much about the actual story of Thor: Love and Thunder, but we do know that Natalie Portman will return to the franchise as Mighty Thor. In the comics, Jane Foster battles cancer while also being a superhero with the help of Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir.

Portman has confirmed that the film will address this story and that it will, in fact, be empowered by the gods. Like most Marvel movies, this probably won’t be a direct adaptation, but it will definitely take inspiration from Jason Aaron’s Thor comic.

“When we were shooting Ragnarok, I was reading a Jason Aaron story, The Mighty Thor, and for those of you who know that story, it’s amazing, it’s full of emotion, love and thunder and it features, for the first time, the female Thor. So for us, there’s only one person who could play that role, Waititi said during Comic-Con.

Along with the first trailer for the film, Marvel Studios released the official synopsis from the fourth installment of the Thor series:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Mjolnir. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr The God Butcher’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in July 2022. @worldwide