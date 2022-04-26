LOONA’s Cover Of SISTAR Becomes 1st Song From “Queendom” And “Kingdom” Series To Top Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart

LOONA’s cover of SISTAR’s “Shake It” of “Queendom 2” just scored an impressive scoop for Mnet’s “Queendom” and “Kingdom” series!

On April 26 local time, Billboard announced that LOONA’s cover of “Shake It” had debuted at No. 1 on its World Digital Song Sales chart for the week ending April 30.

Not only is it the second song from “Shake It” LOONA to top the chart, but it is also the first song from both seasons of “Queendom,” “Kingdom: Legendary War,” and its prequel “Road to Kingdom” to accomplish the feat. . .

LOONA previously hit No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the first time with “365” in December 2019.

In addition to reaching No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least seven different regions around the world, LOONA’s fun and music-inspired rendition of “Shake It” also garnered a thumbs-up from Cardi B earlier this month. .

Congratulations to LOONA on her amazing achievement!

Watch a clip of LOONA’s cover of “Shake It” here, and watch the full episodes of “Queendom 2” with English subtitles below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)