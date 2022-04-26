learn more about Doomsday IO device locations

Week six of the Resistance mission series is underway and it’s time to get to the bottom of what needs to be done. This guide will cover where to set recon cameras for Doomsday IO device information in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

However, before we can continue with the main objective, we must handle the first mission. Similar to the first mission of week five, we have to “Establish Device Uplink Near Loot Lake”.

Here are the three places you can visit for this on the map.

Just like before, we went to the island in the lake, so we suggest you follow our path to make things easier.

At this location, you will need to tap on this hologram audio log to start the main objective. Once it does, the mission will become “Set up reconnaissance cameras to get more information on the doomsday IO device.”

Recon camera locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

You will need to set up three separate recon cameras to complete this mission. Fortunately, they are all in a fairly condensed area.

Considering that Loot Lake is a less desirable drop, we start at the bottom right and work our way up from there.

The first recon camera in Fortnite is in a group of trees to the right of the westernmost tree.

Almost directly west of the previous recon chamber, you’ll find the second one overlooking Loot Lake.

The last recon camera you’ll need to set up will be by the river that flows into Coney Crossroads and northeast of the second recon camera you just placed. You can use the nearby ranger tower as an easy landmark to find it.

Upon finding them, simply press and hold the button shown to you in the interaction prompt and the cameras will set up. Once all three have been set up, the mission is complete.

There you have it, everything you need to know to where to set up reconnaissance cameras Recon Cameras for IO Doomsday Device Information in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Due to a recent rumor, Attack on Titan cosmetics may be coming to Fortnite.

