Laura is afraid when she finds out that Vicente doesn’t see the table in front of her on ‘First Dates Cruise’

With the soul of Saint Teresa of Calcutta “talk less and do more”, Laura seemed to have enough energy to feel the Vicente José Tomás “I am unique”but the connection that he has felt when seeing her seems to have been one-sided because what she has felt has been fear.

Laura has come with a suitcase for a month because she doesn’t plan to get off the ship until she finds love and she is wanting to find love “If it is real that virginity is regenerated, I am a virgin, I do not know what an orgasm is”. Of course, it is clear that “I am not half an orange, I am a whole orange and what I need is to be squeezed”.

For his part, Vicente José Tomás considers himself “unique” and almost a clone of an actor.I have been told on more than one occasion that I look like Clint Eastwood.”. He is passionate about love and nothing erases the smile on his face “I believe in energies, we are surrounded by angels and demons, but right now I only see angels… When you are in love you are charged with energy, you are bright, tense, you are full of illusion , it’s very nice… I’m a clairvoyant and I dream of love, I dream of people and I know that I will find someone”.

A premonition has brought him to the boat of love “I had asked the Universe and I am here” and Vicente has exclaimed a “Wow!” seeing Laura, he was very surprised with the iris of her beautiful black eyes. Wrapping her arms around him in a loving embrace he has felt all of her energy. Energy that Laura has also felt, but not as intenselyThe first hugs don’t mean much to her and Vicente’s physique has told her even less.

“It reminded me of Angelina Jolie with the horns in the movie ‘Maleficent’, was a witch but with something good. I’ve put together a movie by myself… I even see you with a mermaid’s tail, I see you very siren”, Vicente was freaking out with the woman in front of him and wanted to go a little further in their animal connection. He defines himself as a dolphin and was very surprised to learn that she defines herself as an eagle.

Vicente has begun to talk about the force of the universe and she has felt that I was having dinner with “a preacher”, but the energy and security of Vicente have been conquering Laura. Vicente sees things, but he also likes to touch and feel Laura’s touch has given him a very good feeling. However, Laura has begun to feel fear as she learns more about her vision of her life. He has explained to her that we are pure energy and that everything we have around us is a stage created “Do you think this table is here?”

“This magic thing is already starting to give me a little yuyu”, has assured a single woman who was overcoming so much energy. Vicente has felt that an eagle couldn’t be frightened by either and she has made it clear to him that at the moment an eagle, an eagle was not “An eagle, but now I’m still a bit of a seagull, I’m trying to get there”. “If you are a seagull, I am a hawk”Vicente has responded showing his most optimistic side.

Neither seagull nor hawk, Vicente and Laura will only see each other on the high seas

It seems that Vicente wasn’t lying when he told Laura that he was a clairvoyant because before he knew he was going to give her a hard time, he let out a “I get laid and disappear”. He was delighted to continue sailing with Laura, but she has suddenly felt too much energy to continue by her side.