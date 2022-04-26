Kylie jenner testifies against Blac Chyna for alleged death threat | News from Mexico

Tijuana Baja California.- Blac Chyna has taken the Kardashian clan to courtasking for nothing more and nothing less than $100 million for defamation, assault and domestic violence.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017, but it was earlier this month when family members began to testify. Chyna assures that the program with her ex-partner and brother of the Kardashians, ‘Rob & Chyna’ was conspired by them, conceiving a spin-off will be canceled.

For another scenario, Kris Jenner had claimed that Chyna threatened to kill her youngest daughter. However, when a lawyer questioned the matriarch about her source, she claimed to have heard it from Kylie and Tyga.

Therefore, on April 24, the model took the stand to testify. Chyna and Kylie dated rapper Tyga in the past, it is rumored to be this one too, a source of rivalry between the two.

I remember once I woke up to threatening text messages. From what I remember, he sent me a bunch of heck emojis and said something like “Counting down the days” to beat me or something. I don’t know what he meant”

said the owner of ‘Kylie cosmetics’.

In addition, the “influencer” recalled when the couple arrived with a knife wound and mentioned Chyna had done it.