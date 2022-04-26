Kylie Jenner fans think her 4-year-old daughter Stormi looks IDENTICAL to star when she was younger in new Easter photos.

FANS were shocked to see how similar Stormi looked to a young Kylie in one of her Easter photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has sparked plastic surgery rumors once again after sharing a video of her makeup routine.

But Kylie, now 24, once bore an unmistakable resemblance to her four-year-old daughter Stormi after a fan compared the two on Reddit.

The user took to the platform to share a photo of the little girl while enjoying the Easter celebrations with her family.

The girl stood next to her cousins’ Dream and Chicago as they posed with her grandmother Kris Jenner in pastel colors.

Stormi wore a pink dress, her hair in a high ponytail and a pink flower as decoration.

She gave the camera a sly smile, one that bore an uncanny similarity to Kylie’s when she was younger.

Fans made the comparison by also sharing some old photos of the makeup mogul.

In the shots, the much younger reality star looked down, smiling as she played with her long black locks.

In a third, he looked into the camera while wearing a white golf shirt and black sunglasses on his head.

Kylie flashed the same smile as her little baby, prompting others to talk about the resemblance in the comments.

“Stormy! You look like mommy, baby!” one joked.

“I hated when people said Stormi would have Kylie’s old face as an insult. That baby is beautiful and looks like her mom, “said a second.

A third commented: “Imagine Stormi looking at these photos a few years from now and realizing she looks so much like her mom but her mom has had so much plastic surgery she’s unrecognizable to her old self, what is she going to do?” to do that? the poor girl?

“Twins,” a fourth said briefly, while another said, “OMG, that’s adorable.”

CHANGES OF FACE?

Kylie has faced serious criticism for her use of lip fillers and other plastic surgeries, as many fans have claimed that she looks “totally different” from her early days on television.

The cosmetics creator recently shared videos of her new lipsticks, leading many to wonder if she’s gotten Botox and more lip fillers.

The mother of two was featured front and center in a new Instagram clip from her Kylie Cosmetics page.

“Our boss bae @kyliejenner trying on some of her favorite Lip Kit shades including the ‘Ulta Beauty’ shade,” the video was captioned, silent apart from a background of ambient music.

In it, the mother-of-two applied a bright red lip to her chubby pout, which was noticeably large and puffy, according to some fans.

With her brown hair down and a simple black top, Kylie concluded by showing off a few sets of her famous lip kits without smiling.

REACTION

Fans weren’t shy about expressing concern over Kylie’s appearance, with many convinced she had “overdone it.”

“Giiirl get off the Botox,” said one fan.

“I love you but the lips look too big,” wrote another.

“Lips about to burst,” a third wrote on her Kylie Cosmetics page.

A third responded: “Honestly, I was thinking the same thing. He crossed the line ».

