Kylie Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill her and tried to strangle Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenners. She claims more than $100 million dollars from her former in-laws for damages.

Kylie Jenner revealed this Monday, April 25, in court that Blac Chyna tried to kill her brother Rob Kardashian, and he threatened to kill her.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder says she saw her brother shortly after his last fight with Chyna in December 2016, in which he allegedly the model would have pointed a firearm at him.

“He told me that she was trying to kill him”Jenner said while testifying in a Los Angeles court. “I remember him being very upset and explaining to me what had happened,” she added.

Throughout her testimony, the businesswoman He explained that his brother told him then that he was playing a video game when Chyna approached him from behind to attack him.

“During a drug and alcohol fueled altercation, Chyna violently attacked Rob, strangling him with an iPhone charging cable” Kylie Jenner

“She beat him repeatedly with her fists and a metal bar, and threw a chair into his car as he drove away to escape her attack,” Kylie alleged.

Travis Scott’s partner took the stand in the trial for the lawsuit that Blac Chyna has filed against her, against her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashianwhom he accuses of damaging his brand and trying to sink his professional career after his breakup with Rob.

Kylie offered as proof of the violent character of her brother’s ex a series of worrying messages that he found himself waking up one morning.

“She had sent me a bunch of devil emojis and added: ‘Counting down the days’. He meant to beat me up“, he pointed.

Kylie also revealed that her old boyfriend, rapper Tyga, once showed her a 15-centimeter-long scar on his arm that, according to him, was caused by Chyna herself when she attacked him with a knife.

Blac Chyna and Tyga have a 9-year-old son together and were even engaged. After their separation, the musician began a sentimental relationship with Kylie, whom She then confessed to him that she had been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex.

“When we were still together, he told me about his problems with Chyna,” the 24-year-old businesswoman explained to the judge. “She showed me her arm and He told me that Chyna had cut him with a knife. He also told me about his addiction to alcohol and other substances. She may have been intoxicated the night she stabbed him,” she added.

Both Kylie and Tyga visited Rob to fill him in on the model’s background after learning that the two had started an affair. “I was a little worried about the things that she had heard from Tyga,” she admitted.

Blac Chyna is the mother of Rob’s only daughter, a five-year-old girl named Dream. Now she claims more than $100 million from her former in-laws for damages in the wake of the cancellation of the reality show ‘Rob and Chyna’, which aired on E! for a season in 2016 and that she He maintains that he did not go ahead because of Kris Jenner and company.

“I am taking them to court to defend my legal rights and to be an example to my children.That what is right is right, and what is wrong is always wrong. And what they did was very wrong. I am so grateful that a jury is finally hearing what really happened behind closed doors: the lies that were told and the damage that was done,” Chyna said on Twitter.

The Kardashians, through court documents, denied their involvement in the cancellation of the program, claiming that their only interest was to ensure Rob’s safety.

