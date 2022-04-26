Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dress exactly alike

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday at Disneyland with Travis Barker’s children.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are, without a doubt, this year’s ‘power couple’ (with the permission of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, of course). Until now, both of them have given us the ‘moments’ that, as ordinary fans, we deserve: intimate photos on Instagram, a wedding in Las Vegas, provocative moments on different red carpets… In short, endless images that, Apparently, we have only just begun to see, since Travis actively participates in the new ‘reality’ ‘The Kardashians’ that premiered on April 14.

Precisely, in this new ‘show’ we hope to witness the spectacular proposal that took place on the beach in Malibu a few weeks ago (we know we’ll see it because Kourtney let out a ‘spoiler’), her ‘fake’ wedding with Elvis and the wedding ceremony, will they document it?

The fact is that, while we warm up for that, they themselves are giving us small ‘updates’ of their day to day and, now, for the first time, they have dressed exactly the same. An event that reminds us of those two-mile images of couples who wore ‘matching looks’ (Britney and Justin, etc) and that freaks us out:

Instagram

In this case, red leopard pants and very cool Converse x Comme des Garçons make up her identical outfit. And while it is true that they have already combined their ‘looks’ with each other, especially with ‘rock’ tints, this is the first time that they dress exactly the same.

Will they be mimicking so much that they will become the same person? The truth, at this point, would not impact us. They are made for each other, as Kris Jenner recently said.

Kourt and Travis walking around New York. Gotham/Getty

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

