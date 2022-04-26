Kim Kardashian testifies in Blac Chyna lawsuit

ANDin the conflict Kardashian vs. Whitethis Tuesday it was time to listen to kim kardashianwho testified on the stand before the lawsuit filed by blac chyna (Angela White), since April 19, 2022 in a court in Los Angeles, California.

Kim argued this afternoon that she had no recollection of trying to cancel or sink the show that Blac Chyna starred with rob kardashianalthough he acknowledged having demanded that his brother’s ex-partner not participate in the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”after hearing that the model had strong problems with Rob.

The socialite’s testimony took about an hour and Kim was blunt with the questions that were asked. Most of the time, I spent commenting “I don’t remember“Before the alleged conspiracy against blac chyna.

kim kardashianwho has complied by appearing in the civil trial that was imposed on her and also on her mother Chris Jenneras well as her sisters Khlo and Kylietook the stand in a court of los angeles this Tuesday, where he assured that the accusations of blac chynaare different from how they are handled on demand.

“In general, each member of the family said what he felt and what he was going through… I will never refer to the program as ‘your’ program. Will tell ‘Rob’s show‘ since it is a derivative of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’Kim said.

The model currently in a relationship with Peter Davidsonalso assured that he did not like the idea that Chyna could be in the reality of the family, although she did not influence the dissolution of the program Rob & Chyna.

“I did not want to enter a toxic work environment“Kardashian said of her refusal to work with Chyna.”On my own show, I have the power to do that” he added.