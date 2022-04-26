Kim Kardashian is accused of abusing Photoshop on Instagram by removing her navel

Kim Kardashian socialite, model, businesswoman and American public figure once again seems not to have noticed a certain error in her photos. The celebrity began to gain a foothold in the world of fame in the early 2000s, when she hoarded covers and photocalls as a friend of the well-known socialite Paris Hilton. Her prominence increased from 2007, the year in which she premiered with her family a reality show called “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Since then kim It has launched multiple fragrances and accessories, including its brands “KKW Beauty” and “Skims”, both valued at one billion dollars. kardashian She became the cover of “Forbes” magazine as one of the most coveted businesswomen in the world, surpassing a wealth of one billion dollars. However, it seems that there is no amount of money in the world that is capable of buying a quality photo editor since the socialite was recently accused of going overboard with Photoshop.

Recently kim kardashian She shared a picture on Instagram of herself posing standing by the pool wearing her scoop neck bra and panties under her sweatpants. However, when her followers on her social network saw her photos, they noticed that the socialite seems to have no navel.

Thus, some Instagram users commented on the photo with messages such as: “You forgot to leave your navel!”, “Where the hell is your navel?” or “Is the navel missing???”. One fan even seemed to want to start a movement with the hashtag “#WheresKimsBellyButton.” It is known that the kardashian-Jenner are no strangers to Photoshopsince Khloe kardashian recently had to reveal that fans were right when they suspected the family of editing daughter True’s face onto niece Stormi’s body in photos from a trip to Disneyland.

Image: Instagram Kim Kardashian

Besides, kim kardashian has also been accused of retouching with Photoshop her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s nose and jaw, though a source insisted to Page Six that the image “wasn’t altered in any way.” Then we leave you the photo of the socialite and her absent navel so that you can determine it yourself.