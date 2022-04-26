Kim Kardashian dresses just like her four children

10 tips to dress like a Kardashian sister

The before and after of Kim Kardashian: this is how it has changed over the years

all fans of kim kardashian they know the businesswoman’s passion for fashion and that, in addition, she really likes to pose to match one of her sisters. But we have just verified that Kim is not only a fan of wearing the same outfits as the Kardashian-Jenners, but also of get together just like his four sons: North, Saint, Chicago and little Psalm, all the result of her marriage to her ex-husband Kanye West.

This time, Kim has not dressed as a signature or gala, but with something much more special and informal: exactly the same pajamas to which their children take to celebrate Easter. We’ve all heard of matching Christmas pajamas, but we didn’t know Easter ones also existed, until we saw them on the reality TV star and her little ones. And, by the way, something makes us think that the one in charge of choosing these ‘looks’ has been North, since Kim has already told on occasion that she acts as a stylist with her and openly criticizes her ‘outfits’. Regardless of who has made the decision to dress all the same, the truth is that all five of them look great and your picture couldn’t be more adorable. Haven’t you seen it yet? Look!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The family is celebrating Easter at the house of the ‘klan’ matriarch, Kris Jenner, who must be a very cool grandmother. If you have swiped the gallery, you will be able to see the amount of chocolate eggs Easter that not only Kim’s children are enjoying, but also the rest of the Kardashian sisters’ children. with similar decoration and sweets, anyone would want the most controversial family on television to adopt him at this time. Although perhaps the family will soon increase, since Kim Kardashian has already confessed that she would like to have more children. What remains to be seen is whether that will come to fruition with Pete Davidson, her current partner or… not.

Natalie Arroyo

Natalia Arroyo is a news, beauty and fashion editor at Cosmopolitan.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io