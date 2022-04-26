Kim Kardashian Celebrates Stay of Execution of Melissa Lucio

Lacestay of execution of Melissa Lucio, scheduled for April 27was well received because there were many doubts in the process that was being followed against the Latin woman accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals reported its decision on Monday and order a court to review the new evidence that have arisen about the case and that provoked strong protests by the family of the accused, legislators and legal experts.

I am grateful that the Court has given me the opportunity to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always,” expressed the 53-year-old woman after learning of the ruling.

Lucius would become the first woman of Latino origin to be executed in the state of Texas.

“I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren,” added Melissa in a statement shared by the civil organization, Innocence Project.

Through his Twitter account, the socialite Kim Kardashian, who had closely followed this case asking the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, clemency for the mother of 14 children, He showed his happiness at the stay of Lucio’s execution.

“The best news of all! Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for the death of her daughter which was a tragic accident. She is receiving a hearing on her claims for her case and the Court of Appeals Texas Penal has granted him a stay of execution,” Kim’s message read.

Melissa Lucio is a woman of Mexican descent convicted of allegedly murdering his two-year-old daughter and that has put her on the waiting list for death since 2008. Although she always assured that she was not responsible for the crime.

The way in which the authorities interrogated Lucio a few hours after his daughter’s death has caused great indignation. Well, although the woman indicated that Mariah, who had malformations in her legs, fell down a staircase in her house, during a long interrogation Texas Rangers threatened her, yelled at her and showed her photos of the deceased girl.