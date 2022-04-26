Kim Kardashian acknowledges that she did not wear underwear for years and criticism rains down on her

LControversy always surrounds certain famous faces and kim kardashian It is one of them. The 41-year-old American has a whole legion of fans behind her, although her continued presence in the media has also earned her many detractors. Those opponents are the ones who took advantage of the Latest statements of the model and influencer to criticize her.

Everything happened after the presentation of the new underwear collection of SKIMSKim Kardashian’s brand. On his Instagram account and before his 303 million followers, the businesswoman showed the ‘Dipped Front Thong’, a cotton thong that adapts to any type of body. In doing so, Kim revealed something about her private life that raised blisters: “I I had never worn underwear until we invented this style. For many years I simply did not wear underwear. But now, yes. I’m obsessed”.

The truth is that there are not a few who point to this as a perfect and measured strategy and, in fact, sales of the garment grew after his words and it was a complete success. In addition, its price (18 dollars) helped the numbers grow.

It is not the first time of Kim Kardashian

Despite the striking of his statements, many fans remembered his words and framed them in another advertising campaign. The American media ‘Page Six’ questioned this marketing strategy, since in 2015 he used it to promote Hanky ​​Panky. By then I already confessed to Cara Delevingne that she had barely been wearing underwear for a month and that she did so after discovering the brand’s products.

“I just started wearing underwear a month ago, and that never used it until now. But I like Hanky ​​Panky underwear,” he revealed in an interview for ‘Evening Standard’.