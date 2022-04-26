Kill the Minecraft Ender Dragon: Locations, Attacks and More

There are many ways to approach your Minecraft gaming experience, all equally respectable. Each user can choose how deep he wants to explore the world. Some prefer to stay on the surface with their farms and others prefer to go deeper. And what’s beyond? How can you give Minecraft by “finished”?

Kill the ender dragon either Ender Dragon it is considered the end of Minecraft. This is the ultimate creature. The process to reach him is complex, equipping is not easy and defeating him can be quite a challenge. Next I tell you how to defeat the Ender Dragon.

Preparations to kill the Ender Dragon

The dragon is in the dimension The End (The End) and this is the first obstacle to overcome: find a way to get there. The first step is kill enderman to collect ender’s pearls. These creatures appear in the normal world, although they are quite rare compared to others. You can also find them in the Nether.





In parallel, you have to kill blazeshostile creatures that float in the Nether Fortresses and that will give you Blaze Sticks. This item can be divided into two Blaze powders.

Once these objects are gathered, create Eyes of the Ender with pearls and powders. Using this item reveals the path (compass mode) to a Fort, the only place where there is a portal to End. It is advisable to take several to ensure that you have reached the exact point. Once the powders fall on the site, get to dig.

You reach the Fort and find the Ender portal room. The second phase of the plan to kill the Ender Dragon begins: equipping yourself properly. Keep in mind that this is the ultimate Minecraft challenge. It’s not nonsense.





If you have verified that you have everything you need, start activating the portal. You will see 12 ender portal blocks. Each must have an Eye of Ender to activate the portal. Some may have one and there is a 10% chance that you will find the portal active. You will know the portal has been activated when the lava in the portal turns color of a starry sky. Enters.

The battle against the Ender Dragon

There is no way back. The Ender Dragon will be generated as soon as you enter the dimension, so you must be very clear about the steps to follow. Before, know your enemy.

Life points : 200

: 200 Size : 10 blocks long, 4 blocks high, and 15 blocks wide (including wings)

: 10 blocks long, 4 blocks high, and 15 blocks wide (including wings) explosive attack damage : 6 (after 1/2 second)

: 6 (after 1/2 second) Acid Ball Attack Damage : 12 (after 1/2 second)

: 12 (after 1/2 second) In Hard Mode, he has a attack power 7.5 hearts with melee hits and 3.5 hearts with his wings.

7.5 hearts with melee hits and 3.5 hearts with his wings. Immune to status effects. It can only be damaged by explosions and player damage.

The first thing you should do when you arrive isomper with bow and arrows the crystals that are on the obsidian pillars to prevent the dragon from regenerating. Then go to the two pillars surrounded by iron bars. Climb up (before going up, pour a bucket of water to get down quickly) and use the pickaxe to destroy the bars.





Once these pillars are destroyed, damage the dragon whenever you can using the bow and arrows when flying and the sword when posing. Note that the dragon will immediately change direction so the player won’t hit it again.

The dragon does not attack you insistently. Have a varied behavior and there is time to foresee what he is going to do:

Guard the pillars until they are destroyed. If you get close, it attacks you.

Once the pillars are destroyed, the dragon flies and launches ranged attacks. It can also swoop down and attack you.

When it lands, it attacks you with its body, including its wings. Arrows are no longer effective and you have to use a melee weapon. Remember the damage values.

if you play in a group, the simplest strategy is that one perform all these steps and damage the dragon, and the other fights the Endermans that are hanging around the place. With friends everything is better.

Once removed, the rewards are:

An exit portal.

A dragon egg.

12,000 EXP the first time / 500 EXP if summoned again.

