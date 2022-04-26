Katy Perry hilariously interacts with an American Idol contestant who links her to a John Mayer song

Katy Perry hilariously interacted with one of American Idol’s top 11 contestants during a unique music challenge for Monday night’s episode.

Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to be performed by each judge – Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan – with the singer choosing one and then instructing him or her to guess which judge had chosen that song for him or her.

20-year-old singer Noah Thompson picked the 2009 John Mayer song Heartbreak Warfare, which Brian actually picked, even though Thompson guessed Perry… seemingly unaware that Perry and Mayer dated from 2012 to 2016.

Reaction: Katy Perry reacted super hilariously to one of American Idol’s top 11 contestants during a unique song challenge in Monday night’s episode

Noah: 20-year-old singer Noah Thompson picked John Mayer’s 2009 song Heartbreak Warfare, which Brian actually picked, although Thompson guessed Perry… seemingly unaware that Perry and Mayer dated from 2012 to 2016. Katy Perry “American Idol” contestant sings John Mayer

After his performance, host Ryan Seacrest asked which of the judges chose Mayer’s song to perform and Thompson doesn’t seem sure.

You chose Katie. But honestly, I don’t know. I chose Katie. That was my guess, Thompson said, as Perry looked rather surprised.

Seacrest gave him a chance to change his mind, but Thompson said he remained faithful and Seacrest asked Perry if that was true.

Ryan and Noah: After his performance, host Ryan Seacrest asked which of the judges chose Mayer’s song to perform and Thompson doesn’t seem sure.

Katie Chosen: You picked Katie. But honestly, I don’t know. I chose Katie. That was my guess, Thompson said, while Perry looked rather surprised

“Noah… I feel like maybe you should write me on Wikipedia,” said the 37-year-old singer, making both Ritchie and Brian laugh.

“This is a big deal, isn’t it?” Thompson said still unaware. Perry also said he picked the John Denver song.

It’s a great song, you put on a great performance, but I can’t speak anymore, ”Berry said, shaking his head before disappearing under the table.

Wiki: “Noah … I feel you should probably write me on Wikipedia,” said the 37-year-old singer, making both Ritchie and Brian laugh.

Nothing significant: “This is a big deal, isn’t it?” Thompson said still unaware. Perry also said he picked the John Denver song

Great: “It’s a great song, you did a great performance, but I can’t talk anymore,” Berry said, shaking his head before disappearing under the table.

Brian admitted he picked the John Mayer song in which Katie began composing herself after messing around with Thompson a bit.

Both Brian and Richie praised Thompson for his performance, and when it came to Berry, he joked, “Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?”

Honestly, you looked great. the great song of him. He is a wonderful artist. Berry started you are a great artist.

The Praise: Both Brian and Richie praised Thompson for his performance, and when it came to Berry, he joked, “Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?”

Great Artist: Honestly, you looked great. the great song of him. He is a wonderful artist. Berry started you are a great artist

“And I think that the fact that you keep challenging yourself to grow, like, right now, that’s fantastic,” he added.

You surprise us. You can’t be John Denver, because it was pretty obvious. “Good for you, mate,” Berry concluded.

American Idol season 20 continues with Disney Night on Sunday May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Challenge: “And I think the fact that you keep challenging yourself to grow, like, right now, that’s fantastic,” he added.

Surprise: you surprise us. You can’t be John Denver, because it was pretty obvious. “Good for you, mate,” Berry concluded.