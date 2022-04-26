Katy Perry Hilariously Interacts With An American Idol Contestant Who Links Her To A John Mayer Song -2022

Katy Perry hilariously interacted with one of the top 11 contestants on American Idol during a unique song challenge for Monday night’s episode.

Each of the remaining contestants was given a song for each judge (Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan) to perform with the singer choosing one and then being asked to guess which judge chose that song for him or her.

20-year-old singer Noah Thompson chose John Mayer’s 2009 song Heartbreak Warfare, which Brian chose, though Thompson assumed Perry…apparently unaware that Perry and Mayer dated between 2012 and 2016.

After her performance, host Ryan Seacrest asked which of the judges chose Mayer’s song to perform, and Thompson seemed unsure.

You chose Katie. But honestly, I don’t know. I chose Katie. That was my guess, Thompson said, as Perry seemed quite surprised.

Seacrest gave him a chance to change his mind, but Thompson said he stuck with it, and Seacrest asked Perry if that was true.

“Noah… I feel like maybe you should write me on Wikipedia,” the 37-year-old singer said, causing both Ritchie and Brian to laugh.

“That’s a big deal, isn’t it?” Thompson said, still unaware. Perry also said that she chose the John Denver song.

It’s a great song, you put on a great performance, but I can’t talk anymore,” Berry said, shaking her head before disappearing under the table.

Brian admitted that he chose the John Mayer song that Katie started writing herself after messing around with Thompson a bit.

Both Brian and Richie praised Thompson for her performance, and as for Berry, she quipped, “Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?”

Honestly, you looked great. her great song He is a wonderful artist. Berry started you are a great artist.

“And I think the fact that you continue to challenge yourself to grow, right now, is amazing,” he added.

You surprise us. You can’t do John Denver, because that was pretty obvious. “Good for you, man,” Berry concluded.

Season 20 of American Idol continues with Disney Night on Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

