Justin Lin Quits As Director Of ‘Fast & Furious 10’ In Full Filming – CINEMABLEND

Have the problems started in ‘Fast and Furious 10’? Despite having announced with great fanfare the start of filming, Justin Lin has just resigned as the director of the film. Was Vin Diesel involved in this decision making?

A few days ago the start of filming was confirmed for fast and furious 10 with Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson in front of the block buster. Everything seemed to be going from strength to strength, even Jason Momoa shared a photograph to show the progress of the tape, however, the problems did not take long to appear and in a sudden turn, Justin Lin he just resigned from directing the film.

The information was confirmed by dead linewhere it is mentioned that the director behind titles like fast and furious 9 Y Fast and furious 6had some “creative differences”, a reason that led him to step aside and remain as producer of the tape.

Justin Lin had directed deliveries like ‘Fast and Furious 9’ and ‘Fast and Furious 6’.



Through a statement, Lin revealed what led him to take these measures: “With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X. (original title of the film), while I will remain on the project as a producer,” said Justin Lin.

First look at Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron in Fast & Furious 10

He added: “For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history.. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

Sources close to the production pointed out that it is very likely that the filming of fast and furious 10 stop completely. While this is happening, executives and producers from Universal Pictures will meet to find the best possible replacement for Justin Lin. The study already has a list of candidates.