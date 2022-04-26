Johnny Depp would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean even if they asked him to

The legal battle that for years, practically since they got divorced, they wage Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, with crossed accusations of mistreatment and defamation, has affected the professional careers of both interpreters. Especially in the case of the actor, who has since been separated from sagas such as Fantastic Animals or Pirates of the Caribbean, a franchise to which he, he assures, he would never return.

As reported by Variety, Depp assured that he would refuse to return to the Disney saga during his statement at the trial that has been held in Fairfax (Virginia) since April 11. A new chapter in the legal battle between Depp and Heard in which, in this case, the actor sues her ex-wife for slander following an article published by Amber Heard in the Washington Post in 2018, accusing him of having mistreated her.

Depp claims 50 million dollars from Heard for the damages caused to his career for that article in which he recounted his alleged experiences as a victim of the alleged abuse Depp subjected her to during their marriage. Depp claims that Heard’s claims they destroyed his career, his reputation and his life.

Photo: Reuters

In this sense, the actor maintains that after Heard’s accusations, Disney made the decision to block his return to any future Pirates of the Caribbean projects.e, including a sixth film in the franchise in development. Due to allegations surrounding Depp’s personal life, Disney’s decision was reportedly due to fears that his tarnished image could affect the family-friendly nature of the franchise.

Precisely, during the new judicial process that is being carried out, Deep was questioned by Ben Rottenborn, his ex-partner’s lawyer before whom the actor assured that he would not return to the franchise even if Disney asked him toa.

The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in the world would make you work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Right?”, to which Deep responded forcefully “That’s right, Mr. Rottenborn.”

A legal maneuver by Heard’s lawyer with which he intended to demonstrate to the jury that Disney had already made the decision to remove Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga before Heard wrote his Washington Post article.

On the other hand, Rottenborn was quick to point out a Daily Mail article published on October 25, 2018 that mentioned that Deep was “out as Jack Sparrow”. Publication that the actor claimed to be unaware of, but that he was not taken by surprise considering that “Disney was trying to end its relationship with him to safeguard itself“.

With these statements, Depp seems to definitively close the door on his possible return to the saga by making a brief appearance or simple cameo in the new installment that Disney is already working on and in the absence of official confirmation, it will be focused on female characters and will feature Margot Robbie as possible lead.

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which with Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as protagonists was a real box office success and began one of the highest grossing franchises in history. which, with its five installments, has raised more than 4,500 million dollars worldwide.

jvc