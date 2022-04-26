Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Who is most likely to win the case? – Movie News

The thing is that it burns between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, but who will emerge victorious from this?

They call it the trial of the decade, that’s how strong the case has been between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp after he sued her for 50 million dollars alleging defamation, and in turn Amber countersued for double the money. His statements have been a back and forth that has captured the attention of many, but to be honest, who is likely to win?

The most shocking moments in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The answer is not easy, and many experts on the subject, whether in legal matters or in terms of celebrity gossip, find it difficult that, whatever the verdict, one of the two involved really wins, Well, their reputations are being stained with all the rags in the sun that are coming out, when it is something that should not be so public.

“This is something no one should be seeing, but now it’s being put on live television for everyone to see,” attorney Christopher Melcher told 60 Minutes. “It’s actually toxic to your brand. They’ve lost control of how they’re viewed when you have a court case like this.”he added.

It should be noted that nobody believes that Depp could win the case, after all, his lawsuit is not for domestic violence, but for defamation, and all he has done is state, very openly, what it was like to be married to the actress of Aquaman and the humiliations to which he was subjected.

On the other hand, the experts who have more faith, consider that whatever happens, the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean it would be something like “the people’s champion”, Well, the intimate details that he has revealed about the abuses he experienced have served to generate empathy towards his case:

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard and other controversial trials between celebrities

“This is Depp’s chance to get the stink out of his name. Even if he doesn’t win, I think this is his day in court.. He was believable, he was serene. It was collective and quiet. And I think his testimony was quite moving.” criminal defense attorney Sara Azar said Tuesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Johnny’s strategy is to be as honest as possible; It has been a trend in social networks with his fans asking for justice for him, while at the slightest provocation Internet users seek to discredit Heard. This is a point in favor for the actor and would make him victorious if he wanted to tell his truth.

Although it sounds like Depp could win, even losing, Amber still needs to take the stand, so We will have to closely follow the case to know if this will have a twist worthy of Hollywood.