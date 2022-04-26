Johnny Depp uses Aquaman as a defense against Amber Heard’s accusations

The defamation trial pitting Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, continues, with each daily courtroom meeting bringing new accusations for both sides. This Monday in Virginia court, claims emerged that the actor was an extremely controlling person in his marriage to heardso much so that he did not allow her to attend meetings to specify a new role in the cinema.

As reported by Uniladthe lawyers of heard issued this accusation against Depp using some text messages as supposed evidence. In the messages, the defenders of heard they assure that Depp is perceived as a controlling partner to the extreme. “I’m in a coffee meeting now, I’ll be home soon”, thus began the exchange between the actors by MMS, then the lawyer read the response from Deppwhich was “No meetings. No movies. Why? Why are you deviating from our agreement? What kind of meeting? Fuck**. Just let me know when you get home.”

The lawyer continued and asked Depp: “You didn’t want her to attend the meeting she went to that day, correct?” This in an attempt to paint the actor as a controlling husband of the life and film career of Amber before the audience. In response to the indictment, Johnny he stated that he didn’t mind her having a meeting, he just had a problem with her having a meeting when they had already made different plans that day. Besides, Depp He talked about the casting of Amber as Mera for Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% in 2016, which subsequently led to her returning as the character in Aquaman – 73% and its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“It’s not about her making movies. How do you think she got Aquaman, sir?” he said. Johnny in response and continued: “This is not necessarily a message of anger, it’s just why does he deviate from our agreement? We leave you an excerpt from the statement of Depp then:

