Johnny Depp says he was ‘shocked’ to find out he wouldn’t be Jack Sparrow again

Johnny Depp took the stand for the last time to testify in the trial that confronts his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defamation because, as he has stated, he is “obsessed” with knowing the truth after she accused him of domestic violence in a piece written for the newspaper Washington Post. The actress did not name Depp directly, but the interpreter assures that her accusations ruined her career.



The truth is that days after the publication of Heard’s piece in Washington Post, Disney terminated its contract with Depp, who at the time played the most famous character in the house of Mickey Mouse, Captain Jack Sparrow, star of the Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. A character with which the actor practically blended in and who, despite what happened, continues to be the most remembered character in his career.

Johnny Depp characterized as Jack Sparrow Third parties

Depp’s lawyers wanted to investigate how he felt when he saw the published piece and the consequences that the veiled accusations of domestic violence had on his career: “It was as if someone had hit me from behind the head,” he assured of the letter, which the actress published two years after the breakup of the couple, “I had no ability to speak, because even if I had given an interview to try to explain myself, it would have become a ‘test’, so my lips were sealed,” explained the actor.





Regarding Disney’s sudden dismissal, the actor also wanted to share how he felt about it. Thus, he revealed that his dismissal as the mythical Jack Sparrow had caught him off guard, since he had big plans to conclude his adventure as the popular pirate captain: “A franchise can only last for a while, and there was a way to end a franchise. like that. I thought that the characters had to say goodbye, end the saga with a good taste in their mouths, and I planned to continue [como Sparrow] until it was time to stop.” The actor also added that the promised new installment of the famous pirate saga has not been added, and is currently “on pause”.

For Depp, Amber Heard’s article in The Washington Post was decisive in his dismissal from Disney. STEVE HELBER / AFP

“I was shocked,” he said, after learning that he had been fired, “Captain Jack Sparrow was a character that I built from the ground up, and it was something that I got very involved with. You put a lot of stuff into the characters you play. Also, working on those movies with the same people, having put in a lot of my own jokes, rewriting scenes, dialogue, whatever; I did not understand how, after such a long and quite satisfactory relationship, certainly for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until it was proven that he was innocent, ”he confessed, visibly hurt.

The actor has already stated that he would not play the character again even if Disney requested it again, once the trial was over.

Depp did not believe his ex-wife’s allegations, two years after their breakup. POOL / EFE

The dismissal came two or three days after Amber Heard’s article, and the actor assures that it was the wake-up call he needed to do something about it and end that situation: “At that time two years had passed since the accusations that were made. they did to me, it was something I had to take with me. I couldn’t believe it continued like this. It was clear that the worse press, the more news that appeared about me, the more stories that Miss Heard and her followers did about me, I was not going to stop,” he explained, “It’s hard, once you’ve swallowed it for a couple of years , there comes a time when it is very difficult to do it again, because it was totally uncertain”.

Amber Heard’s turn

Amber Heard will be the next to testify in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA) POOL / Reuters

Depp’s testimony has brought to light many of the darkest details of his relationship with Amber Heard, with whom he was married for 15 months. Now it will be her turn, the next to give her statement, and whose lawyer has already assured that she is the victim of Depp’s violence, which she would have exercised “in many ways”, including physical, emotional, verbal, psychological abuse. and even sexual.

