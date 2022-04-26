Johnny Depp says Amber Heard ‘despised’ Paul Bettany because she was jealous of their friendship

Johnny Depp testified that Amber Heard was envious of his friendship with the star of WandaVisionPaul Bettany during his ex-wife’s libel trial on Monday (April 25).

On his fourth day on the bench at the Fairfax County, Virginia, courthouse, Depp told the court that Heard was jealous of the “instant connection” he had formed with Bettany and viewed him as a “threat” to their time together. together.

Responding to questions from his own lawyers, Depp described Heard’s interactions with Bettany as “abhorrent”, adding: “Heard despised Bettany, mainly because we had become close friends and to her, he was a threat and would push me away.” her; As for whether I was paying attention to Paul Bettany, that was a problem. He caused all kinds of upsets.”

Depp later testified that Heard once made Bettany and his wife Jennifer Connelly’s son cry over lunch after putting him down.

“He voiced his opinion, and Heard demeaned that young man to the point where he burst into tears and walked away,” Depp said. Depp claimed that he later told Heard that her “behavior was unacceptable” and that she “had no right.” He stated that she told him, “You can’t always be right. You should try to make a mistake at some point, because you might learn something.”

Depp’s friendship with the Marvel star had already surfaced during this trial and during Depp’s previous libel case against The Sun in 2020. Text messages between the two were used as evidence in both trials; in them, the couple joked about burning and drowning Heard.

Amber Heard during Depp’s libel trial against Heard (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! Then I’ll f*ck her burnt corpse of her to make sure she’s dead,” Depp wrote in the texts.

Bettany addressed the messages during an interview with The Independent in December 2021 and said it was “shameful” that the messages were made public.

“And we live in a world without context,” he told The Times. “I didn’t know Johnny when he was married to Amber. I met him before. But we hadn’t spoken for years. During the marriage I did not know them. So I wasn’t around for any of that.”

Heard has yet to take the stand to tell her side of the story.

The trial is currently ongoing. All live updates can be found here.