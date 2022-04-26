Johnny Depp insists that he has been a victim of domestic violence

Actor Johnny Depp ended his four days of oral testimony in the trial against his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, on Monday with a statement in which he presented himself as a victim of domestic violence.

Seconds before the actor stepped down from the stand, his lawyer, Jessica Meyers, insisted that he repeat the words “I am also a victim of domestic violence”, to which Depp responded with a solemn “yes, I am”.

The ten people who make up the jury of the trial, which began on April 11 in Fairfax (Virginia, USA), have listened for four days to the version of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” about the tortuous relationship of five years that he had with Heard.

In the lawsuit, Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018, after their divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse.”

During cross-examination on Monday, Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, tried to refute that Heard’s writing damaged Depp’s reputation.

To do this, he showed news clippings, mostly from tabloids, that were published before the writing of The Washington Post and that detailed Depp’s addiction problems, portrayed as an actor in the doldrums, who was late for filming and maintained a troubled relationship with your partner.

“This is a pathetic attempt,” Depp replied, assuring that behind some of those articles was Heard’s publicist team, allegedly involved in a smear campaign after the couple’s separation.

Depp, who came to court in a suit and sunglasses, was cheered on several occasions by the public present in the courtroom, mostly followers of the actor from places as remote as Australia, according to what they told the local press.

Also present was Heard, whose statement is expected in the coming weeks.

The lawyers for both parties took advantage of the hearing to play audio recordings of the couple’s discussions, something they did on the recommendation of their therapist.

In one of the recordings, Depp is heard shouting: “If I don’t leave, this is going to be a bloodbath.”

In another conversation, the actor asked Heard if she was going to hit him “again” and repeated that she was a “whore” with a “personality disorder.”

Throughout the four days of the statement, Depp has also had to analyze the text messages he sent to his friend Paul Bettany, in which they both joked about killing Heard and having sex with her corpse, content that the actor described as “irreverent and abstract humor”.

Among other accusations, the actor claimed that during a 2015 fight Heard hit him with a bottle of vodka, causing him to lose a piece of his finger that had to be rebuilt.

He also indicated that the actress put out a cigarette on her face and even faked injuries with a handkerchief stained with red nail polish to simulate blood.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.