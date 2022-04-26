Johnny Depp confesses that he wanted to give Jack Sparrow a ‘dignified’ farewell

The actor Johnny Depp He took the stand in the trial he filed with his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he sued for defamation for 50 million dollars. Before the judge, who played the character of Jack Sparrow for years, was questioned about his participation in the successful saga Pirates of the Caribbeanfrom which he was fired.

Depp’s lawyer argued that the events happened after Heard wrote an article in 2018 where claimed to have suffered domestic abuse, for which the actor accuses her of affecting his career.

“I had a feeling these characters should be able to say goodbye properly. There is a way to end a franchise like that. I planned to continue until it was time to stop,” Depp explained on the fourth day of his statement in Fairfax, Virginia. According to information from Varietyhis defense tried to point out that the actor from Alice in Wonderland he was still interested in being part of the sixth installment.

What happened between Depp and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Depp claimed that initially the creative team behind the film approached him about writing the script. According to Heard’s lawyers, a newspaper reported his firing before Amber accused him of “financial problems and personal dramas” at which he was not surprised.

“It had been two years of constant talk around the world about me being a wife beater. So I’m sure Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship, and certainly a very successful relationship for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent”, he added.

In court, Deep confided that he would refuse to make another movie even if Disney paid him $300 million. Another thing that came to light was a message from the actor to his assistant, in 2015, where he complained about his work.

“Honestly, I will not do anything again that involves this discussion of increasing my shame of having prostituted myself for all these damn years of shit wasted on characters that I ignorantly began to think about my legacy,” he wrote then. “My anger is that the script was written very loosely and I had to rewrite it”, he clarified in front of the jury.