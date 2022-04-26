Johnny Depp and Amber Heard | “You want my blood, take it”: the explosive testimonies and conversations heard in the trial that confronts them

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

image source, Reuters

In the more than two weeks that the trial for the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been taking place, testimonies and recordings have been heard that show how volatile the relationship of both actors was.

The trial revolves around a demand for $50 million that Depp filed against Heard for an article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she recounted the alleged domestic abuse she suffered at his hands.

Heard, for her part, filed a $100 million counterclaim in court against her ex-husband.

Depp has already sat on the stand to give his version of events and faced a harsh interrogation for part of Heard’s lawyers.

