JLo appears at a party without Ben Affleck after dating app rumors, are there problems?

Tflush the rumors of Ben Affleck flirting on a dating appthe alarms have been turned on, after Jennifer Lopez will arrive without her partner to a meeting with her friends, which has sparked speculation about a possible love break.

The Puerto Rican singer was seen going out to dinner without her fiancé after a celebrity from a reality show revealed that the actor had allegedly flirted with her through a dating app before the couple resumed their romance.

Although many believed that this fact would go unnoticed within the couple, since it was something that happened before they both resumed their relationship, this departure of JLo without the actor could reveal that there are problems between them.

Several media outlets showed the images of the “Bronx Diva” in a car accompanied by several women, who would be her friends, while they arrived at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday, wearing a short red dress that showed her toned legs, in addition to black boots and a Chanel bag of more than 15 thousand dollars.

Despite the fact that since they confirmed their return, Ben and Jennifer are inseparable, the singer would seem to silence the rumors of an alleged separation by showing her outfit on Instagram and headline simply as “Girls’ night”.

emma hernanan expert in real estate from the popular show Selling Sunset, revealed in this Netflix program that she had coincided with Ben Affleck in Raya.

However, People notes that Affleck’s representative He strongly denied this claim.

“Raya has confirmed that Ben Affleck has not been an active member of the app for the past several years,” the actor’s rep said.

After this information about Ben Affleck was released, the Puerto Rican published a video on her Instagram account where she is seen relaxing, enjoying a green palette, sending kisses with a big smile, showing herself at peace, which would make you think that the rumors about her fiancé’s messages would not have affected her.