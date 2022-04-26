JJ Abrams to produce a Hot Wheels movie with Warner Bros.

The recent run of JJ Abrams It is very close to mainstream and blockbuster. In an industry where franchises rule and there is only room for the firms and stories most deeply rooted in the public and popular culture, we are not too surprised that the person in charge of lost going to engage in the production of Hot Wheelsbrand of cars and other toy vehicles that was introduced for the first time in 1968 and since then has not stopped growing, reinventing itself and making new designs to stay close to reality.

So we know that Warner Bros. and Bad Robot (Abrams' production company) will be in charge of shaping this project out of the imagination of Robert Brenner, executive producer of Mattel (distributor of Hot Wheels and Barbie, among other products). For now, nothing has been revealed about the history of the film or the cast that will make it up, although it is logical because the project has just received the official green light and the bases are still being established. But some indicate that what the film would focus on is the creation of Hot Wheels in the sixties.







“Through Bad Robot, the talented JJ Abrams joins us along with Warner Bros. Pictures to transform the legendary Hot Wheels intellectual property into a thrilling story for the big screen,” Brenner said. TheVerge.

barbie is on the way too

At this time, remember that we also have a movie of Barbie on the way with margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling as protagonists of the project, giving life to the classic doll that gives the film its name and to Ken, respectively. Thus, both feature films will serve to bring Mattel’s toys to the big screen, although each will do so in its own unique way. There is currently no release date for the movie. Hot Wheels.