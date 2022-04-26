JJ Abrams is producing a Hot Wheels movie for Warner Bros.

With 54 years in the market for Mattel products, Hot Wheels is the leading toy car brand in the world, and being so, it was inevitable to get to this point. The upcoming multi-million dollar production based on the beloved IP is described as a high-rev action adventure, showcasing some of the world’s most stylish cars, monster trucks and motorcycles. Hot Wheels.

The most iconic cars Hot Wheelswhich has more than 8 billion toy vehicles sold, has also demonstrated its influence on automotive and pop culture over the years through collaborations with global leaders in automotive, streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, gaming, action sports and motorsports. The vice president of the company, Kevin McKeonand the creative executive Andrew Scannell will direct the cinematographic project of Mattel Films, with the vice president of production peter dodd as chief executive of Warner Bros. The president of Motion Pictures, Hannah Minghellawill oversee Bad Robot, along with Jon Cohen.

