JJ Abrams is producing a Hot Wheels movie for Warner Bros.

With 54 years in the market for Mattel products, Hot Wheels is the leading toy car brand in the world, and being so, it was inevitable to get to this point. The upcoming multi-million dollar production based on the beloved IP is described as a high-rev action adventure, showcasing some of the world’s most stylish cars, monster trucks and motorcycles. Hot Wheels.

The most iconic cars Hot Wheelswhich has more than 8 billion toy vehicles sold, has also demonstrated its influence on automotive and pop culture over the years through collaborations with global leaders in automotive, streetwear, fashion, luxury, entertainment, gaming, action sports and motorsports. The vice president of the company, Kevin McKeonand the creative executive Andrew Scannell will direct the cinematographic project of Mattel Films, with the vice president of production peter dodd as chief executive of Warner Bros. The president of Motion Pictures, Hannah Minghellawill oversee Bad Robot, along with Jon Cohen.

“As a world leader in car culture, Hot Wheels has been igniting the spirit of defiance in car enthusiasts for generations,” said Mattel Films Executive Producer Robbie Brenner. “Fans of all ages are now ready for the ride of their lives as the incredible talent of JJ Abrams Bad Robot joins us along with Warner Bros. Pictures to transform the legendary Hot Wheels intellectual property. in a thrilling story for the big screen”.

“Growing up, Hot Wheels were more than cars, they were vehicles for our imaginations,” said Dodd. “Today at Warner Bros. we are thrilled to bring that imagination to the big screen with Robbie Brenner and the creative team at Mattel alongside with the ingenious minds of JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella and the team at Bad Robot”.

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of [el cofundador de Mattel] Elliot Handler, who invented and built toy cars in his Southern California garage,” added Minghella. “It is that imagination, passion and adventurous spirit that we want to capture in this film.”.

Mattel Films also recently partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures for the upcoming Greta Gerwig, Barbiewhich will focus on the iconic model doll and is currently in production. Barbie will be released in theaters in 2023, and margot robbie will star in the film as Barbie, while Ryan Gosling will play Ken. Being written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbachit seems that this production will fall on the side of successful and creative IP-based adaptations, as is the case with The Lego Movie from Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

As for Hot Wheels, it remains to be seen if the future film will fall on the side of The Lego Movie or if it will end in infamy as was the case with the uncreative cash grab, The Emoji Movie.

