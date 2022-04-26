Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and celebrities with prenuptial agreements – People – Culture

Premarital agreements are common in celebrity relationships to ensure the fortune they have achieved until the moment they decide to get married. However, some decide to go beyond money issues and include sexual themes.

The most current example was the clause between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It is a sexual clause that stipulates that the couple must have sexual relations at least four times a week.

Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt An agreement was also known that stipulated that, if there was infidelity on the part of the actor, Angelina would keep custody of their six children and that the earnings they had together during the marriage would go directly to a fund for their children.

In the case of Beyonce and Jay-Z There is a prenuptial agreement where, according to the media, he must give Beyoncé 5 million dollars for each child they have together and if they divorce, she would receive a million dollars for each year they are married.

On the other hand, it is said that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban there is an agreement that, if they divorce, she would be exempt from any financial debt from Keith whether it be from drugs or excessive drinking.

And now, while the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West It was learned that Kim will be able to keep all the profits she makes from her television appearances, her clothing line and other gifts from Kanye.

