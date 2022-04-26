Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s prenuptial clause might not be as interesting as it sounds

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López have given what to talk about due to their alleged sexual clause. AFP (FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP)

The sexual clause, which everyone is talking about, that Jennifer Lopez would have imposed as a condition for Ben Affleck to marry, may not be as interesting as many people think.

It is said that the singer would have made the actor sign a prenuptial agreement in which she requires that they must have sex at least four times a week. This would guarantee enough sweetheart, although for some it is rather very little for a sexually active couple.

According to Dr. Mauro Fernández, in sexuality you cannot have this type of agreement, because they kill the essence of what it really is.

“The first thing to understand is that sexuality is a spontaneous thing, that arises every day and, when this type of obligation is placed, it is not understood what it is about. There will be times in life when a person has three or four relationships today and times when for some reason the least that is needed or wanted is sex,” he commented.

The professional believes that these types of measures are strictly advertising, because in everyday life things are not handled that way.

“I am sure that they do know what sexuality is. Remember that studies indicate that when a couple starts, they probably far exceed that amount (4 times a week) and rather one of those couples will think that it is very little, I know of couples that only have one weekend about 8 sexual encounters, “he said.

The specialist recalled that sexuality does not have to do with the frequency, but with the quality of the bond every time there is the opportunity to cuddle.

Mauro has come across couples who base their relationship only on the sexual part, but not even those have agreements like the one rumored JLo raised.

“The desire and frequency in a couple has more to do with what is done outside of bed than with what is done in bed, if my partner makes me a piggyback or pulls a cake, little will they give want to be with her.

“If the relationship is based on girls, offenses, and grabbing, it probably won’t be fulfilled (with the four sexual encounters), but on the contrary, if you have a supportive, tender, pleasant relationship, maybe they won’t be enough to those couples, the links that are good, do not need to ask for anything in advance, “he explained.

Dr. Mauro Fernández thinks that JLo and Ben Affleck is pure publicity. Courtesy.

The well-known lawyer Belisario Solano has witnessed truly amazing cases in which couples agree to some terms that are not very common.

“Perhaps they are not signed contracts, but they are commitments in pairs. For example, there was a case where, to guarantee fidelity, a married couple agreed to have an open relationship, but the other knew when the person was going to have sex with someone else. They became swingers (swapping partners) and everything was going well until the wife’s friend began to flirt with the other’s husband, they committed infidelity and that’s where the contract was dismantled, “she recalled.

For Solano, if the clause imposed by JLo on her future husband is true, the same contract should reflect what would be the sanction that Affleck will have to comply with if he does not comply.

Among the interesting cases that Belisario has seen throughout his career, he also recalled an agreement signed by a couple, in which the man promised to pay for all the cosmetic surgeries that his wife wanted and, as the years of their relationship passed, she gradually acquired more rights to a property of his. That is, the longer they were married, she would have a slimmer body and also more land.

“The longer they lasted, the more her assets increased and, in the event of infidelity, he lost the house. It was also guaranteed that if for some reason they ended, she would be beautiful and physically fit, it was very interesting because it is an agreement that is established between the parties, “he added.

According to the lawyer, prenuptial agreements are very common in freer societies like the United States, because here many people roll their eyes or could cancel the marriage if they see some kind of clause like that.