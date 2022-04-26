While work schedules keep Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck busy and apart during the week, the couple does not miss the opportunity to meet during the weekend.

In fact, this end the couple met and was later seen saying goodbye at a Los Angeles airport, where they hugged and kissed near the track. Jennifer wore a Coach coat with ripped jeans, a black leather bag and UGG boots. As for Ben, she was wearing a black fleece sweater over a polo shirt.

A source told AND! News that the distance only makes the couple miss each other and fall in love more. “They are madly in love. Spending time in different cities during the week has made them miss each other like crazy and fall even more in love.”the source noted.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a long loving embrace and many kisses as her pilot waits ahead of a flight out of Los Angeles 📸November 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/x0yFGll2EC — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) November 8, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to spend Christmas together and with their children

The source also indicated that JLo and Ben are planning to spend the holiday season together and with their respective children. “They are making a lot of plans and looking forward to their future together,” the insider said. Another source added that the couple try to fly home every weekend to see their children and each other.

Speaking of spending time with your kids, the actor and singer recently celebrated Halloween together in a Malibu neighborhood. Even Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, joined the happy couple.

“Ben and J.Lo trick-or-treated with the boys, Sam and Max. The girls took a different direction. Jennifer Garner was with friends and they walked separately. They were all friendly but didn’t hang out. They did it for the kids and focused on having a good time.”a witness told AND! News.

Ben shares three children with his ex-wife.: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. While Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“JLo has gone out of her way to get to know Ben’s children and welcome them into her home and her life. They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.” a source close to the singer told AND! News.