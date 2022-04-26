Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eat kisses in the middle of the street

That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying love as if they were two teenagers is a fact. Whenever they attend a public event, they are seen as in love, sharing moments of complicity with all their followers and reflecting the great love that they both feel.

In this second opportunity nothing can go wrong and the truth is that both are doing their part so that everything follows its course. Recently, the two lovebirds excitedly announced that they will say ‘Yes, I do’, so the only thing we can wish for them is that this time the commitment that has us all in love will be carried out.

In these images we can see how the couple kisses in the middle of the street and they cannot be apart for a single moment. If every time there is a camera in front of a photocall, they star in movie moments, when both are not aware of the press… they kiss like two teenagers.

This 2022 is the year of their lives, 20 years after being engaged for the first time, the couple will finally become husband and wife. The two are experiencing one of the best personal moments and together they have formed one of the most talked about love tandems internationally.

There is no doubt that the time they have been apart has been good for them to miss each other and now, that life has given them a second chance and that their paths have come together, they don’t want to waste time. In fact, HOLA magazine published some photos a few days ago in which we see them looking for a house in Los Angeles… they are preparing everything for their little love nest.