James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt Amid Homophobia Accusations

James Gunn came out with everything to defend Chris Pratt after the criticism that the actor received on social networks. After a viral tweet seeking his departure from MarvelDirector of Guardians of the Galaxy He denied the rumors of homophobia and pointed out that they will never replace him.

What happened to Chris Pratt?

Despite its popularity and success, Chris Pratt is also a controversial figure. Especially on social networks, where he is not as loved by all Marvel fans, with some calling him the “worst Chris” in Hollywood.

The reason? Rumors that the actor is homophobic due to his proximity to a church which has made it clear that it does not support the LGBTQ+ community. Interestingly, her character in Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord, is bisexual in the comicsso many wanted another interpreter in the role.

“Marvel. Listen to me. Just replace it.” wrote a user on Twitter with a comparative photo between Chris Pratt and Patrick Wilson. The tweet quickly went viral on the web, with more than 200,000 likes.

However, he got a harsh response from someone quite close to Marvel. James Gunn, director behind the films of Guardians of the Galaxy, came out to defend Chris Pratt and assured that they will never replace him in his role.

“Why? Because you invented false beliefs about him? Because of something someone else told you that isn’t even true?James Gunn began in his tweets. “Chris Pratt will never be replaced like Star-Lord, but if that were the case, we would all go with him, ”continued the also screenwriter.

In addition, he responded to another user who claimed that Chris Pratt is homophobic because of the beliefs of his church. “It is not. I know the church he goes to. And you? You do not know”added the director in his series of tweets.