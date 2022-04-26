James Gunn defends Chris Pratt amid calls to replace him in Guardians of the Galaxy

Director of Guardians of the GalaxyJames Gunn has defended the film’s star Chris Pratt amid calls for him to be replaced in the franchise.

The Star-Lord actor is facing new scrutiny after appearing in the trailer for the new Thor movie, Love and Thunder.

Fan discontent with the actor stems from his involvement with an evangelical Christian church, which Elliot Page accused in 2019 of being “anti-gay.” Pratt denied this claim, along with unsubstantiated rumors that he was a Trump supporter.

On Monday (April 25), Gunn responded to a photo of Pratt being compared alongside a photo of actor Patrick Wilson tweeted by a fan with the caption, “Marvel. Listen to me. Just…replace it.”

Gunn responded, “Why? Because of your invented and completely false beliefs about him? Because of something someone else told you about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he ever was, we’d all go with him.”

Another person asked the director if he was “okay with him being part of a homophobic church,” to which Gunn replied, “He’s not.”

“I know the church you currently attend. And you? (The answer is no, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone that he goes to church, so you decided, ‘yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!’ )”.

The Independent has contacted Pratt representatives for comment.

This isn’t the first time one of Pratt’s Hollywood colleagues has jumped to his defense. In October 2020, several Avengers stars weighed in after the internet voted him “the worst Chris in Hollywood.”

Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the blockbuster movies, wrote on Instagram: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are throwing rocks at my brother, Chris Pratt… A true Christian who lives by principle, He has never shown anything other than positivity and gratitude.”

Referencing Pratt’s marriage to Arnold’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger, Downey Jr. added, “And he just married into a family that leaves room for civil discourse and (merely fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.” ”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023.