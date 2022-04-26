It was done! Elon Musk reaches agreement to buy Twitter for 44 billion dollars – El Financiero

The billionaire businessman Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, using one of the largest leveraged buyout deals in history to privatize a 16-year-old social media platform that has become a center of public discourse and a flashpoint in debate. on freedom of expression online.

Investors will receive $54.20 for each Twitter share they ownthe company said in a statement Monday. The price is 38 percent higher than the stock’s close on April 1, the last business day before Musk disclosed a significant stake in the company, sparking a rally in shares. Twitter stock ground to a halt on the news.

Musk, one of Twitter’s most prolific users with more than 83 million followers, began racking up a share of around 9 percent in January. By March, he had stepped up his criticism of Twitter, claiming that the company’s algorithms are biased and the feeds are full of automated spam posts. He also suggested that bots inflated Twitter’s user growth.

After declining an invitation to join the company’s board of directors, on April 14 offered to make Twitter privatesaying he would make the platform a bastion of free speech and dropping other hints about the changes he would make as owner.

Ideas ranged from the practical, such as allowing users to edit tweets and combating the spread of bots, to the quirky, such as a proposal to convert the company headquarters in San Francisco into a haven for homeless people.

“Freedom of expression is the foundation of a democracy make it work, and Twitter is the digital city square where issues vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in Monday’s statement. “Twitter has enormous potential; I look forward to working with the company and the user community to unlock it.”

The deal was unanimously approved by the company’s board and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Musk secured $25.5bn in debt and margin loans and will provide about $21 billion in capital to fund the deal, according to the statement.

Twitter will be private 16 years after its creation

Going private marks a dramatic change for a company that started out as a messaging service to share your status updates with friends, but quickly evolved into a way for people to broadcast short posts of 140 characters or less to a following audience. .

Twitter set fire between politicians, celebrities and journalists and took its place alongside social media stalwarts Facebook and YouTube as the champion of a new, more interactive way of using the web that became known as Web 2.0.

After his birth in 2006, the company overcame a series of crisesincluding management turmoil that led to the ouster of co-founder Jack Dorsey in the early days of Twitter and his eventual return in 2015. After an initial public offering in 2013, the company considered selling in 2016, attracting interest from companies from Walt Disney to Salesforce.

Dorsey in 2020 tangled with an activist investor who forced Twitter to set specific growth targets and add greater responsibility to the board. That served as the catalyst for Dorsey’s eventual second departure so he could focus on his other company, digital payments company Block.

Twitter and Elon Musk had many doubts before the agreement

As recently as last week, there was little clarity on whether Musk’s bid would succeed. The 50-year-old billionaire himself reflected at a TED event the day it was announced that even he had doubts about his prospects.

Although shares initially rose on news of Musk’s involvement with the company, shares have traded well below the original offer price of $54.20 since its announcement, a sign that investors were skeptical that the deal would come to fruition.

On April 15, Twitter adopted a shareholder rights plan, a measure known as a poison pill, to fend off unwanted bidders. The plan can be exercised if one of the parties acquires 15 percent of the shares without prior approval, and seeks to ensure that anyone who takes control of the social media company through open market accumulation pays all shareholders an adequate control premium, the company said when it unveiled the plan.

But last week there was a turning point when the CEO of Tesla drew up a financing plan that included 12 banks, led by Morgan Stanley. Just a few days after revealing the plan, Musk met with Twitter executives as the company became more responsive to an agreement, he told BloombergNews a person with knowledge of the matter on Sunday.