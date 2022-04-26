It Takes Two already accumulates more than 80 awards, including the GOTY at The Game Awards

Last year 2021 opened the door for many games to fight to win the great awards in the industry given the delay of many powerful titles. One of the most surprising was It Takes Two, by Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios, which won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games. Now, in that sense, we have known that It Takes Two already accumulates more than 80 prizes in total and including various recognition categories. This has been made known by the official Twitter account of Electronic Arts, publisher of the work.

It Takes Two has won over 80 awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards and DICE Awards! 🏆

Congratulations @HazelightGames and thank you to all the players for being part of this journey with us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xbk49BwcSh — EA Spain (@EA_Espana) April 25, 2022

“It Takes Two has won! more than 80 awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards and DICE Awards! Congratulations to Hazelight Games and thanks to all the gamers for being a part of this journey with us.” A message that also collects some of the most striking awards that the title of Josef Fares has garnered, such as Best Original Property in the BAFTABest Family and Multiplayer Game in The Game Awards o Best Design in the Game Developers Choice Awards.

Dwayne Johnson could star in the It Takes Two movie

It should be remembered that It Takes Two also took third place in the awards GOTY 2021 by SomosXbox, for which he also received his well-deserved recognition in this space. Meanwhile, Josef Fares’s game is preparing for its jump to the big screenwith an Amazon movie that has Dwayne Johnson in the production and rumors suggest that he could also play the leading role.