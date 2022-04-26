It looks like Minecraft and it’s free: the game that launched this month and is a success

The mobile action video game published by Great Hyper Games added more than 1 million downloads in just 20 days.





Minecraft is one of the best-selling and most popular video games in history, with million users all over the world and of very dissimilar ages. Therefore, it is not uncommon to find those who are looking for similar titles or with a similar aesthetic on different platforms. In early April, Great Hyper Games released a game that was quickly made mobile trend.











It looks like Minecraft and it’s free: the mobile game that was launched this month and is all the rage

Survival Game: Craft Zombie it is freeIs available in iOS and Androidgot over 1 million downloads and got very good scores in just 20 days. Its aesthetic is the same as Minecraftbut it has features that make it ideal for mobile devices: It is simple and you can play quick gameseven online.

“It’s an apocalypse zombie. As a human, your goal is to survive as long as you can. What zombieyour objective is to hunt humans and infect them”, reads the announcement of the game, which adds: “Do you want to become a survivor and master different weapons? Or do you want to become a zombie, hunt as many humans as you want and nothing can stop you?

This is Survival Game Craft Zombie



How to play Survival Game: Craft Zombie

In the video game developed by Great Hyper Games you must first choose a role as a human or as a zombie. Your future in the game will depend on this decision: you will have to run to hide and avoid being slaughtered by a zombie or just the opposite, go after your prey and finish off the human race to stay victorious. What do you decide?

