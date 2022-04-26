How to get the Overwatch 2 beta today; dates, times and requirements

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that starting at 20:00 CEST today, April 26, they will begin selecting the first players who will be able to participate in the game. Overwatch 2 PvP (or PvP) Closed Beta! We tell you everything you need to know to participate in it, what are the requirements, its schedules, etc.

How to get the Overwatch 2 beta: registration

If you want to participate in the Overwatch 2 beta you have to meet a series of requirementsAlthough they are actually very simple. So much so that, really, you just have to register for the beta through the following link and, in addition, own a copy of the first Overwatch game. And in case you’re wondering, yes, the free trial available to new players is perfectly valid.

If you are accepted you will receive an email (on the registration website they will ask you for your e-mail address) informing you that you have been selected. I advise you, by the way, that you take a look at your spam tray, since -sometimes- these messages can sneak into it.

If you do not receive an email with the invitation, you will not be able to participate, although there are other methods. The simplest of them is simply to wait. Blizzard will be sending more invitations as time goes by. The other way is to obtain it through the Twitch Drops system, although this is somewhat more limited.

You should keep in mind that the beta will only be playable on pcwhich will be available in North America, Europe, Latin America/Brazil, Korea, Japan, Australia/New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia and it will be in English. Not be available on MAC computers.

Overwatch 2 beta dates and times

As we have previously indicated, Overwatch 2 beta starts today, April 26, at 20:00 CEST. In theory, it will last until May 17, but it is a date subscribed to the needs of the company. That is to say, that, if necessary, they can extend or reduce its duration without giving explanations to anyone. Now, the most normal thing would be for them to notify with any change.

System requirements to play the Overwatch 2 beta

Minimum requirements (to play at 30 FPS):

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core(TM) i3 or AMD Phenom(TM) X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600, AMD Radeon(TM) HD 7000

Memory: 6GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB of available hard drive space

Recommended requirements (to play at 60 FPS in medium quality):

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core(TM) i7 or AMD Ryzen(TM) 5

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB of available hard drive space

Due to possible changes, the system requirements for this game may change over time.