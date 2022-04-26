How Rosalía became the queen of global clubbing. The GQ interview

“I can only speak from the point of view of my truth, which does not mean that it is the right one,” he tells me. «For me, making music is a human manifestation. It is what makes me get up enthusiastically in the morning, which keeps me hoping, my most sincere way of communicating ».

He continues, speaking clearly about a subject he has thought about a lot. “One of the reasons I wanted to be a musician was because I would have the opportunity to travel and learn new things, meet new people,” she says. «All those things affect me as a person, and I want them to affect my sound too…. I understand and empathize with people who may have different feelings, but the truth is that if I stopped thinking that there is a right or wrong way to get inspired, I wouldn’t be able to make music. There are many things, many people, that have influenced me, that have allowed me to make my music. If I choose some musical styles, it is understood that the reggaetón clásico, the dembow, the bachata and the bolero are all present. It is all the result of love, admiration and the utmost respect ».

A few weeks after our meeting, Motomami – the product of a career of sonic exploration and inner investigation – is nearing its release date. The promotion is in line with Rosalía’s high rank: the singer appears at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon not as musical entertainment but as a full-fledged guest, and compliments the host for his “moto-pope” energy. He performs at the Saturday Night Live, singing in Spanish in front of an audience of millions of people. And then, the night before the official release, she plays a special recorded performance for her TikTok. She condenses most of the album into a half-hour medley, using many of the app’s unmistakable special effects and playing on the idea that it will all be consumed by the phone.

The performance, determined and sure, made for the widest audience you can imagine, clearly reaffirms one thing. With her first two albums, Rosalía created a world in which she welcomed listeners. But she did it in such a way that her new work, and all her work in the future – contemptuous, wonderfully chaotic, unmistakably hers – will come out in a world of pop music, subtly but indelibly shaped by her. influence of her.

Chica, qué dices? She replies: «todo».

