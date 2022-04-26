Today, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the couple of the moment and apparently, of the year 2022. His recent commitment has driven all his followers crazy, who do not stop seeing photos of the next marriage, which makes us believe that true love always triumphs.

The couple made up of JLo and Ben Affleck wow, they have a history, because 18 years ago they were just as in love as today, and four days before the wedding, they decided to postpone it. A year later, the couple decided to finally break up and continue their lives separately.

But, what is it that made this couple complement each other and despite other relationships, becoming parents and dozens of external factors, today they are committed and more in love than ever? Will it be the What is the age difference between Jen Lopez and Ben Affleck?

If you, like us, have asked yourself How old are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?today we tell you that the difference is minimal, and that perhaps this is what it does, that the chemistry that exists between the two, is more alive than ever and in the eyes of anyone, can be perceived.

The ‘Armageddon’ star was born Benjamin Geza Affleck on August 15, 1972 in Berkeley, California, while ‘My Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ artist JLo is actually three years older than her ex-fiancésince he was born on July 24, 1969 in the Bronx, New York.

Yes ok age is not the determining factor for a relationship to work or not, if it is an element that stands out, because according to experts from Emory University they concluded that the greater the age difference, the more likely it is that the relationship will not bear fruit.

According to these results, the optimal age difference to ensure the success of a long-term couple is one year, since couples with this slight gap only have a 3% chance of getting divorced. If Jen and Ben only get together for three years, we predict that their success will be even greater.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s engagement

This week, Jennifer Lopez, 52, became a trend on social networks when she shared with all her followers that Ben Affleck, 49, had given her a beautiful engagement ringwhich announced that they were about to get married.

After eight months of resuming their relationship, the couple said they feel very happy to be together again, now that: “We are older now: we are smarter, we have more experience, we are in different places in our lives, we have children, we are very aware of those things. It’s very nice that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives, where we can really appreciate, celebrate and respect each other, “he explained.