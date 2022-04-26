How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this April 25?

With the opening of this session monday april 25the American dollar it is quoted at 3,910.30 pesos Colombians approximately, giving a rise of 1.51% compared to 3,852.01 pesos the previous day.

Related to the last week, 4.35 percent was the rise that the dollarwhich has been accumulating an increase of 3.56 percent for a year now.

In recent days, the volatility it presents is 11.69 percent, a higher figure, although not by much, than the annual volatility figure that is 11.28 percent. The dollar in Colombia continues to prove unable to establish a clear trend lately.

In the annual data, the dollar It has been paid up to a maximum of 4,078.55 pesos Colombians average, while the lowest level that the currency has presented is 3,702.75 pesos.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has commented that one of the economies that could grow the most in 2022 in Latin America is the colombian. This as long as it maintains its GDP growth of at least 5.5 percent.

The economy of Colombia It could grow by up to 10 percent, something that would continue its path towards the beginning of 2023, where a rise of 2.3 percent is also expected.

JAP