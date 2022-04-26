How much is the dollar worth in Colombia this April 25?

With the opening of this session monday april 25the American dollar it is quoted at 3,910.30 pesos Colombians approximately, giving a rise of 1.51% compared to 3,852.01 pesos the previous day.

Related to the last week, 4.35 percent was the rise that the dollarwhich has been accumulating an increase of 3.56 percent for a year now.

