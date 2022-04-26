How many and who have been Camila Cabello’s boyfriends?

Camila Cabello is one of the singers who accumulates the most fans around the world. On her Instagram account, she has 61 and a half million fans watching her life and each of her musical releases, which have reached the top of the charts.

Likewise, during the last years, the singer has given something to talk about due to her anxiety crises and her OCD, disorders of which she has spoken in various interviews and through her social networks in order to normalize them and make her followers feel feel good about themselves.

In fact, this was what happened with her relationship with Shawn Mendes that lasted a little over two years, in which they were happier than ever. It seems that during the pandemic, their lives grew in different places, and that is why they decided to separate their paths.

At the time, the couple was one of the most admired by international entertainment and many wanted to know more about their romance. In the same way, they were invited together to many events and in several of them they made presentations together.

In one of her most recent interviews, the singer assured that her most recent success Bam Bam was written by and for him, as she talks about their relationship, the way their romance ended and what they have done since then with their lives, such as selling the house they lived in and starting new projects.

Due to this, many Internet users wonder if the singer had other partners before the singer, because the truth is that this was her most mediatic relationship and it began when the two were still very young, and the truth is that, although they do not know each other many more, yes there is one recognized.

Who have been Camila Cabello’s other boyfriends?

In 2015, the young woman of Cuban descent confirmed that she was dating another famous singer, named Austin Mahone, although at first they denied their relationship, the paparazzi caught them together on several occasions, so they had to accept the romance.