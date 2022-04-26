Here are the DC films featured at the event

CinemaCon 2022 AD

CinemaCon has officially started today and will see trailers, posters and previews of some of the main films coming in the coming months until April 28th. Thanks to the first photos from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas we can take a look at what will be the lineup of DC films brought to the event by Warner Bros. i.e .:

📸 An image of DC’s film lineup at #CinemaCon showcases Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, & DC’s League of Super Pets! pic.twitter.com/QQvJSBikgI – DCEU Report (@DCEUReport) April 25, 2022

DC League of Super-Pets features a stellar cast that includes Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, in an animated children’s film in which a team of super-powerful animals must save the Justice League – and the world – from Lex Luthor’s bald guinea pig.

Black Adam will see Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero who gives the title to the film, whose mythology is deeply intertwined with that of Shazam. That film will introduce the Justice Society of America’s vision of the DC Films universe, including Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo), Isis (Sarah Shahi), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge). Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) of Suicide Squad and Peacemaker will be featured in the film.

Shazam !: The Fury of the Gods will reunite Shazamily, but this time as a new cast entry we will have Atlas (Rachel Zegler), Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and Hespera (Helen Mirren).

The details on The Flash And Aquaman instead they’re pretty scarce so far, but for The Flash we know we’ll be seeing Batman’s again Michael Keatonas well as bring Sasha Calle as Supergirl.