her luxurious garment that also has Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner

For: Valeria ContrerasN. APR. 26. 2022

Eduin Caz appeared in a luxurious garment and caused a stir

Eduiz Caz he achieved fame, in a very short time, thanks to Grupo Firme, of which he is the main vocalist and with whom he has performed at festivals such as Coachella; however, he now attracted glances by the luxurious garment he wore at an award ceremony.

And it is that the singer showed his most irreverent side and was seen neither more nor less than with a elegant outfit that celebrities like Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner have also wornYounger sister of Kim Kardashian.

It is neither more nor less than a tight long-sleeved shirt with a moon print from the prestigious French brand Marine Serre, which on the designer’s official website costs just over six Mexican pesos and is sold in various shades. , both black, gray and beige.

Eduin Caz’s daring look caused him to become a trend on social networks, where he not only got more than 432,000 “likes” on his personal profile alone, but also caused him to receive all kinds of compliments in which they highlighted that he looked very well with the garment.

“Everything exotic”, “Why do you dress like that? I liked it when it was less extravagant”, “It looks good”, “Wow, even with designer clothes, there is already money”, were some of the messages that are read on social networks.