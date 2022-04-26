“He represents me so much, he’s the best I’ve done so far”

New release in sight for Demi Lovato! The artist posted a long and heartfelt one Instagram story in which he announces the release of a new album in the studio and explains why it is so important.

“Getting excited listening to my new record because that’s how it is proud – writes Demi – It’s the best I’ve made so far and it represents me so much, where I started and who I am today. Yesterday I released a song called ‘Happy Ending’ and even though I wrote it in an incredibly dark time, I’m so thankful that I’m no longer in that low, cold, lonely place. I am sure that whatever happens in my life … iMy happy ending will be never having to fall into bad habits again. “

In these days Demi Lovato has also posted a taste of an unreleased song from her new album which promises to be sound pop-rock: you can listen to it clicking here!

The artist’s latest recording project is “Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over” published last year, 4 years after the previous one “Tell Me You Love Me”released in 2017.

ph: getty images





















