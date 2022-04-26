Gigi Hadid: the birthday beauty look is glitter but chic

G.Igi Hadid she turned 27 celebrating big at the restaurant Zero Bond from New York with an all white look in which make-up is the protagonist: black eye-liner + glitter stickersa super trendy combo.

Gigi Hadid, the perfect party girl make-up

There was no shortage of exceptional guests, from Bella Hadid to Blake Lively passing through Emily Ratajkowski And Helena Christensen. Stand out is not easy in these cases but for Gigi Hadid the problem does not arise.

To celebrate his 27th birthday after the final breakup Zayn Malikthe supermodel chose a total white look by Dion Lee paired with the sparkling makeup created for her by makeup artist Patrick Ta.

A triumph of lace and glitter touches

The look looks like a tribute to the Madonna degli 1980s: lingerie corset, duster coat and pants in white lace, accompanied by multiple necklaces in pearls and gold.

While the very long hair is effective Botticelli waves in matte platinum color, the minimal chic make-up is embellished with adhesive rhinestones. Two on each upper eyelid, two in the corners of the eyes and two on the lower lids. They donate delicate points of light but perfect for shining between souvenir photo flashes and party lights.

The black cat eyeliner

Another decisive detail in this beauty look is the graphic touch of theblack eye-liner. A bold and ultra-defined line, which, like in a comic strip, stretches towards the locks of the temples, combed with gel by the hairstylist Laura Polko.

For the lips, on the other hand, a brick pink nuance that is not too flashy and certainly lacking in gloss so as not to overdo the reflections on the face.

The beauty look more hype for the feasts of the spring 2022 and beyond is an infallible mix of soft shades, trendy graphics and hints glow.

