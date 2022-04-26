Gigi Hadid rocked glamor this summer for her birthday

If anyone always is flawless Looks like Gigi Hadid. I proved it again last weekend. The 27-year-old model celebrated her birthday on Saturday and to celebrate it she threw a party at the private Zero Bond Club in New York City. The dress she wore was gorgeous and voluminous in the direction this chapter.

Marvelous.

Gigi’s birthday

To celebrate her 27th birthday, Gigi Hadid reunited with many family and friends at the Zero Pond Club in New York City. They were spotted making their way through the NoHo neighborhood of the city in elegant party dresses.

Gigi went it alone for a stunning white look. Pictures outside the party show Gigi smiling in a white lace corset shirt, matching sheer pants and a toe-length jacket, all from Aussie brand Dion Lee.

She finished the outfit with elegant Heels and various jewelry, including white crystal earrings, layered pearl necklaces and a gold belly chain.

The beautiful corset top in particular caught our eye, just as it is heat Do this season.

direction of the corset

top of the corset It is one of the fashion trends that we will see a lot this summer. From the 22 spring-summer fashion weeks, it has become very clear that 2022 is the year we should enter the exciting and daring world of clothing. I’m thinking bare belly † mini-skirt Plus a corset top.

Does the word “uncomfortable” come to your mind when you think of a corset? Understandable, but this opinion is no longer justified in 2022. Where the corset was used to create an hourglass shape, today’s corset is designed not to be restrictive or to achieve the “perfect” body type. Instead, it acts as a top that makes you feel confident and powerful.

If Gigi is wearing such a gorgeous corset, we should get it too.

WOW: Actress Simone Ashley got injured while filming Bridgerton due to this object