Gigi Hadid flaunts this gorgeous summer trend for her birthday

If anyone still flawless looks like Gigi Hadid. She proved it again last weekend. The 27-year-old supermodel celebrated her birthday on Saturday, and to celebrate she threw a party at the private club Zero Bond in New York City. The outfit she wore was super and mega trend this season.

Gigi’s birthday

To celebrate her 27th birthday, Gigi Hadid reunited with several family and friends at New York’s Zero Bond club. They were spotted walking through the NoHo neighborhood of the city in elegant party dresses.

Gigi herself opted for a breathtaking white outfit. The photos taken outside the party show a smiling Gigi in a white lace corset, matching sheer pants and a maxi jacket, all from Australian brand Dion Lee.

She finished the outfit with chic heels and various jewelry, including white crystal earrings, layered pearl necklaces and a gold belly chain.

The beautiful corset top particularly caught our attention, as it is completely heat it’s this season

corset trend

The corset top is one of the fashion trends that we will see a lot this summer. From the fashion weeks of the SS22 season, it has become very clear that 2022 is the year of sexy and daring when it comes to clothing. Think bare stomach † the miniskirt as well as the corset.

When you think of a corset does the word “uncomfortable” come to mind? Understandable, but this view is no longer justified in 2022. Where the corset was used to create an hourglass figure, today’s corset is designed not to be restrictive or to achieve an ‘ideal’ body type. On the contrary, it acts as a top that makes you feel confident and powerful.

If Gigi is wearing such a gorgeous corset, we must have it too.

