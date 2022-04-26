Gashi live on November 30th at the Magazzini Generali in Milan

Gashi

The only Italian date for rapper Gashi, appointment on Wednesday 30 November at the Magazzini Generali in Milan

Labinot Gashi, known simply as GashiAmerican rapper born in ’89, announces a single Italian date to present his sound melting pot: it will arrive Wednesday 30 November at the Magazzini Generali in Milan.

The Tripoli-born rapper has collaborated in his career with Travis Scott, Dua Lipa and Sting, releasing three albums – “Stars” (2016), “Gashi” (2019) and “1984” (2020) – and the EP “Butterflies” (2020) as well as a series of hit singles. With the former voice of the Police he sang “Mama” from his latest album “1984”.

Ticket info

Tickets for Gashi’s only Italian date scheduled for November 30 at the Magazzini Generali in Milan will be on sale on dalessandroegalli.com starting from 09:00 on Friday 29 April. Organizes D’Alessandro and Galli.

Gashi @ Magazzini Generali, Milan

Bio Gashi

Born in Libya, Labinot spent much of his young life as a refugee, moving from country to country. His family eventually settled in Brooklyn, New York, where he was introduced to music at an early age. He absorbed a melting pot of musical influences during his youth, determining his music.

His dynamic sound led him to land a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and allowed him to team up with Chris Brown at Travis Scott and Sting at Dua Lipa. The rapper has achieved countless global and critical successes, often drawing also from the sounds of the Balkans.

He is the only male Albanian artist to have entered the Billboard charts several times. He has amassed over 1 billion streams with over 300 million video views. Defined by the New York Times as “the Phil Collins of the trap”.