”From my sky”, the tragic true story that inspired the film

After the discovery of the lifeless body of the young Debanhi Broomr, who disappeared last April 9 after attending a party with her friends in a villa in New Lion; several theories echoed in social networks, which caused -somehow- unsolved cases that have been transferred to the screen to occupy the weekend trends on netlix.

From “The search”which portrays the case of the girl’s disappearance Paulette, going through the history of Elisa Lam and the Hotel Cecilthe film “From my sky” also occupied the suggestions of the platform, which marks the debut of saoirse ronanwith a cast in which they stand out Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

“From my sky” is based on the novel “The Lovely Bones”from alice seboldreleased in 2002 and which tells the story of the femicide of Susie Salmon, who at 14 years of age is reported missing by her parents, who are desperately looking for her.

It is a story that mixes fantasy with a bloody reality, in which “from her sky” -a kind of limbo- Susie witnesses how her friends, the boy she likes and her family, suffer from her absence and the lack of justicehaving no closure because his body is not found, which makes his story a cold case.

In that same limbo, Susie meets other girls, teenagers and women, who turn out to be victims of their own attacker.

”From my sky”, based on real events

Being brought to the big screen in 2009, Alice Sebold revealed that the Linda Ann O’Keefe story It was the one that inspired the creation of its protagonist Susie.

Linda was an 11 year old girl that on July 6, 1973 he had the unfortunate occasion of coming face to face with a femicide, whom the authorities took 45 years to identify.

As in the film, Linda was a girl who liked to ride a bicycle and sometimes that was her transport to school. She was in summer class that day, but she walked to school. She was wearing a blue embroidered dress that her mother had made for her.. This element is also in the film version, since Susie leaves home that day with a hat knitted by her mother.

After school, Linda was seen talking to a stranger in a van near the intersection of Marguerite Drive and Inlet Drive, in Newport. She was heading home, a little disappointed because just an hour before she had asked her mother to pick her up, but she explained that she couldn’t because she had a lot of work to do. She did not know that this would be her last call with her daughter, because the next day his lifeless body would be found in a ditch in the Back Bay area.

In the body was found a DNA samplewhich due to the lack of technology that year could not be processed.

As part of the 45th anniversary of the Linda Ann O’Keefe case, the Newport Police decided to honor her memory by recounting the event in the first person and declaring the case guilty to James Alan Nealarrested in Colorado Springs on February 19, 2019, with 72 years of age. The man worked in a construction company, which he left after the murder of the girl.

Linda’s case shook the community, after several facts were revealed that caused the case to take a long time to resolve: apparently at least two neighbors from the area saw the girl near a turquoise van talking to a stranger; another heard the girl scream as she was assaulted. None reported the case to the police, until the day after the body was found.

The authorities, for their part, unable to process the DNA sample, “froze” the case without giving justice to the family.

According to Bio Chile, James Alan Neal remains in prison for Linda’s femicide and for fleeing for several years for this fact.